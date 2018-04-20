Video

There have been counter claims over whether the landing cards for people from the Windrush generation were destroyed under Labour in 2009 or Theresa May when she was new in the home secretary role in 2010.

Alan Johnson, one of two Labour home secretaries in 2009, told Andrew Neil on This Week that he did not know about the decision, but it was an "administrative decision" taken by the UK Border Agency.

He was also asked about a claim made on BBC1's Question Time, by radio presenter Iain Dale, that Mr Johnson had used the "hostile environment phrase" about immigration.