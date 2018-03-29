BBC News

'I'm 18 - will I ever get to vote on Brexit?'

It's one year to go until Brexit, and to mark the occasion the BBC's Brexitcast podcast moved out of the studio to face a live audience.

Among the questions they faced was one from an 18-year-old who was too young to vote in the 2016 referendum. "Will I get a chance to vote on Brexit before we leave the EU?" he asked the panel - Adam Fleming, Laura Kuenssberg, Katya Adler and Chris Mason.

