Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should the UK ban the sale of fur?
A petition to ban the sale of animal fur in the UK has reached more than 100,000 signatures, triggering a debate on the issue in Parliament on 4 June.
Fur farming has been banned in Britain since 2003 but it is still legal to import fur from other countries to be sold in the UK.
The BBC's Nick Raikes talks to both sides in the debate.
-
29 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window