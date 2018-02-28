Media player
Theresa May: No UK PM could ever agree with EU draft
During Prime Minister's Questions, Prime Minister Theresa May was asked by the DUP's David Simpson to guarantee no trade borders between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
She responded by saying draft EU proposals for a common area across the Northern Ireland border would "undermine the UK common market and threaten the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom".
28 Feb 2018
