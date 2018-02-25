Labour MPs clash over Brexit policy

Media player
Brexit: Frank Field and Stella Creasy clash over Labour's Brexit policy
Labour MPs Stella Creasy and Frank Field have clashed over whether the party should advocate staying in the single market and the customs union after Brexit.
During a live debate on the Sunday Politics, Stella Creasy said leaving the single market would be a “massive hit” to the British economy. But Frank Field said that to stay in would be “to rat on the people’s decision to leave”.
25 Feb 2018
