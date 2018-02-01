MP and baby make case for proxy voting

Media player
New mother Emma Reynolds on maternity and paternity votes
As MPs started a debate about bringing in powers to allow MPs who are new parents on maternity or paternity leave to vote by proxy, Emma Reynolds was interviewed with her baby Theo.
The Wolverhampton MP told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn rights for the wider population had yet to be extended to those in Parliament.
01 Feb 2018
