Will PM's goose be called Michael or Boris?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Efford asks May about naming her Christmas goose

The prime minister was asked if she would be naming her Christmas goose after Boris Johnson or Michael Gove, by Labour MP Clive Efford who was given a rare ripple of applause in the Commons.

But after an intervention from the Speaker, Theresa May did not quite answer, except to say she would not be naming it after the leader of the opposition.

Prime Minister's Questions: The key bits and the verdict

  • 20 Dec 2017
Go to next video: Should UK ban Saudi arms sales over Yemen?