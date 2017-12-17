BBC News

Warwick Castle visitors asked: Labour ready for government?

As 2017 draws to a close the Labour Party has got plenty to feel upbeat about, although it could have to wait another four-and-a-half years for a chance to form a government.

The party says it's ready, but do the public agree?

Sunday Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka took the moodbox to the constituency of Warwick and Leamington, a former Conservative seat snatched by Labour in June.

