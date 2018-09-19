Are young women seeking abortions being harassed?
'That's where the babies are suffering'

Should anti-abortion campaigners be banned from standing outside abortion centres and urging women to change their mind?

Leila Nathoo visits one clinic in London to hear whether the right to freedom of expression has crossed over into intimidation.

Video produced by: Tom Bateman and Deirdre Finnerty

