In his Budget, Chancellor Phillip Hammond said autonomous cars would be on British roads from 2021.

Motoring journalist Quentin Willson said the government was right to encourage the move to create jobs with technology that could cut accidents by 80%.

But in a personal film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, he warned politicians about making promises before sorting the out the legislation and infrastructure, and asked: "Who wouldn't want a brave new world where machines do all the driving?"