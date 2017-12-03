All four board members of the government's Social Mobility Commission have resigned, in protest at what they see as a lack of progress towards a "fairer Britain".

Downing Street said it had already told the Commission's chair, the former Labour cabinet minister, Alan Milburn, that he was going to be replaced.

Mr Milburn said the current focus on Brexit meant ministers were unlikely to have the energy needed to tackle "one of the biggest challenges" facing the UK.