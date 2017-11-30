The authority on etiquette and behaviour, Debretts, has changed its advice on how female councillors should be addressed, saying they should no longer be referred to as Miss or Mrs.

It follows a campaign from Deneice Florence-Jukes, a member of East Staffordshire Borough Council, who objected to the way she, and other women, were referred to.

But she told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn most of the resistance came from "ladies who liked being called Mrs".