Damian Green was asked if he was "happy to be held to the same standards in government that he required when he was in opposition" by Emily Thornberry in their first of their PMQs exchanges dominated by the NHS.

She later said he seemed "perturbed" and revealed she was referring to a question he had asked to John Prescott at PMQs 17 years ago, about nursing numbers in the NHS.

The mood lightened in the Commons at her revelation, and that she was "not going there", and not referring to the investigation after an allegation of inappropriate behaviour about the first minister of state.