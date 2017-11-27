MP Kate Hoey claimed "it might not be too long" before Ireland followed the UK in voting to leave the EU.

But that claim was branded "delusional and ignorant" by Irish Senator Neale Richmond who quoted a poll showing 88% support for his nation to stay in.

The Labour MP said Ireland would have to pay for a border if it wanted one, despite the Fine Gael politician saying he did not want a border, while Conservative Paul Masterton said building a wall and getting the Irish to pay for it was not "credible."

Watch the full debate