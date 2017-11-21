'I would have died without Help to Rent'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I would have died without Help to Rent'

After becoming homeless, Steve says he would probably have died on the streets if he hadn't received support to rent a home.

Ahead of the Budget, homelessness charity Crisis are calling for the government to fund Help to Rent schemes to tackle homelessness.

  • 21 Nov 2017
Go to next video: Rise in homeless families in England