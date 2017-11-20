There always seems to be a politician on ITV's I'm A Celebrity programme, and political wife Christine Hamilton was on the first series, back in 2002.

She had advice for those taking part this year, but was not impressed with former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale taking time out to head to Australia, and questioned how much of her fee was going to charity.

But she did reveal how much the original contestants were offered, and how she got a pay rise.

Labour MP Jess Phillips was asked about her colleague's 2017 appearance, while Conservative MP Nick Boles showed no interest in the programme when they spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn.