Labour MP Frank Field said sorry to his party colleague Hilary Benn after this jibe as the House of Commons debated Brexit.

After his fellow Labour MP criticised his house-buying analogy for the UK's EU departure, Mr Field began his response by saying: "I've always bought my houses, never inherited them."

Mr Benn, the son of former Labour stalwart Tony Benn, shouted "I bought mine too", prompting an apology from Mr Field who withdrew the comment.