Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has told the Today programme Priti Patel's meetings with Israeli politicians while on holiday "would have been alright" if only the Foreign Office had known beforehand - so preparation could have been done.

Former Lord Chancellor Lord Falconer says this furore has nothing to do with "paranoia with any particular country" rather you "don't want a PM who is in hock to any particular country or group."

