MP: Boris Johnson's Iran row remark 'being politicised'
Boris Johnson's remarks about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are "being politicised", Foreign Affairs Select Committee member Nadhim Zahawi says.
The Conservative MP for Stratford-upon-Avon was responding to criticism of the foreign secretary for his comments to a Commons committee about Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case.
07 Nov 2017
