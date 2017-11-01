Corbyn: 957 jets in Isle of Man seems excessive
PMQs: Corbyn and May on HMRC staff and UK tax avoidance

Jeremy Corbyn called on the prime minister to give more resources to tackle the "scourge" of tax avoidance, following allegations leaked from a Bermuda-based law firm.

Among the leaks were allegations of 957 "business jets" imported to the Isle of Man.

Theresa May said HMRC takes the issue of tax avoidance "very seriously" and would take action "where appropriate".

