PMQs: May and Corbyn on cross-party grievance procedure
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn told MPs about cross-party working to deal with claims of sexual abuse and harassment of Parliamentary staff.
The leaders both spoke briefly at the start of PMQs, following media coverage alleging abuse of staff working in Westminster.
The prime minister said "this demands a response" and said Commons leader Andrea Leadsom was working with counterparts to ensure that all staff were "treated with respect".
- 1 November 2017
- BBC News
- UK Politics