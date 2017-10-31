A warning about economic forecasts has come from a former economic forecaster, who went on to be a business minister and Paymaster General in the government.

Asked about a Bank of England report suggesting up to 75,000 jobs in the financial market could be lost when the UK leaves the EU, Digital Minister Matt Hancock predicted the City of London would be “hugely successful” after Brexit.

And he told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: “I used to be an economic forecaster, and one of the things I have learned to do is never to make economic forecasts, and I think the last couple of years have strengthened me in that position."