Mobile phones have taken over the lives of many people in the last few years, and a former MP reckons they made voters more demanding of politicians.

Charlotte Leslie, who used to be a Conservative MP in Bristol, said the instant gratification from social media leads some to ask far too much of MPs.

And In her personal film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, she says: "The gradient of technology the Conservatives will have climb, if they are to own the politics of the future, may be much steeper than just getting good on Instagram."