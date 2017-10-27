Historian Kate Williams on Tory and Labour policies
This is "no time to take false comfort in pretty average growth rates" says the historian Kate Williams, taking aim at both Conservative and Labour policies over the economy and Brexit.
In a personal film for This Week, she said: "If the clowns in Parliament were in a circus rather than presiding over the destiny of our country, it would be a laughing matter, but I’m beginning to worry about the direction our once great country is going in."
