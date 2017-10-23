BBC News

Patrick O'Donnell, the self-proclaimed MP for Clapham

An 18-year-old has been pretending to be a south London MP with social media posts of him campaigning, meeting constituents and politicians.

Patrick O'Donnell, the self-proclaimed MP for Clapham, told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn how it started off as a bit of fun, but led to more serious issues being raised. She then quizzed him and studio guests on the cost of a pint of milk.

23 October 2017
BBC News
UK Politics