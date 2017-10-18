After one of the longest sessions of prime minister questions, Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil suggested one reason for the 50-minute length was the number of time the Speaker put MPs in their place.

He told viewers that "at times he seemed to be filling up most of the space himself with about eight different interventions".

John Bercow told MPs, while referring to his Dutch counterpart watching from the public gallery: "Today is exceptionally noisy, and we are not setting a very good example to our Dutch friends. I am sure they do it much better."