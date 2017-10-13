Third-largest political party is 100 years old

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Co-operative celebrates 100 years as political party
The Co-operative name is probably better known for retail, but the political party turns 100 years old on Tuesday.
Members are holding a commemoration ceremony in Westminster's Methodist Central Hall and Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka looked into the archives of the group that has links to other political parties.
-
13 Oct 2017
