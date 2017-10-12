Ex-chancellor accuses chancellor of 'sabotage'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Nigel Lawson calls for Philip Hammond sacking
A former Conservative chancellor has called for the the current postholder to be removed from the job in a reshuffle by the prime minister.
Lord Lawson, who served as Margaret Thatcher's chancellor from 1983-89, said Philip Hammond was unhelpful and "what he is doing is very close to sabotage" over Brexit talks.
He went on to tell Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that previous guest, Tory MP Anna Soubry, who spoke up for Mr Hammond, was a "complete fanatic".
-
12 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-41597001/brexit-nigel-lawson-calls-for-philip-hammond-sackingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window