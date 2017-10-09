Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Caroline Flint says voters want control over migration 'taps'
Labour's former Europe minister Caroline Flint says EU free movement has to end after Brexit.
Speaking to Jo Coburn on the BBC's Daily Politics, she says people "want to be able to turn the tap on and turn it off when they so choose".
-
09 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-41553401/caroline-flint-says-voters-want-control-over-migration-tapsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window