'Voters want control over migration taps'
Labour's former Europe minister Caroline Flint says EU free movement has to end after Brexit.

Speaking to Jo Coburn on the BBC's Daily Politics, she says people "want to be able to turn the tap on and turn it off when they so choose".

  • 09 Oct 2017