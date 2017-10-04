P45 protester: Boris asked me to give you this

Media player
Theresa May handed P45 during speech by 'Lee Nelson'
During her conference speech, Theresa May was interrupted by a comedian, who handed her a 'P45'.
The man, later identified as Simon Brodkin, said "Boris asked me to give you this," before he was bundled out of the hall.
Delegates gave the prime minister a standing ovation, before she made a joke about Jeremy Corbyn.
04 Oct 2017
