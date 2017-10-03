Johnson tells conference: Let that lion roar
Conservatives can win the future as they "are the party that believes in this country", Boris Johnson has told his conference.

The foreign secretary closed his speech by telling delegates: "It is up to us now, in the traditional non-threatening, and genial self-deprecating way of the British, to let that lion roar."

