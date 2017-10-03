Media player
Johnson to Conservative conference: Let the lion roar
Conservatives can win the future as they "are the party that believes in this country", Boris Johnson has told his conference.
The foreign secretary closed his speech by telling delegates: "It is up to us now, in the traditional non-threatening, and genial self-deprecating way of the British, to let that lion roar."
03 Oct 2017
