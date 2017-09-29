At Labour's conference, Corbyn-mania was everywhere including the shop where the party claimed there had been record-breaking sales of goods, such scarves, mugs, t-shirts, and shaving foam.

And Conservatives are getting ready to sell Theresa May badges and Rees-Mogg mugs at their Manchester venue.

Daily Politics presenter Sarah Smith heard from Timothy Chattell, who runs the Conservative Cavalier website, and Alexander Kirk who runs the Corbyn Jug website, asking why are people buying these souvenirs.