Labour the 'antidote to apathy and despair'
Labour conference: Corbyn on party unity and government

Labour is "campaign-ready" but needs to be "government-ready too" says its leader.

In his closing speech to the party conference in Brighton, Jeremy Corbyn tells delegates that at the last election: "We offered an antidote to apathy and despair, to misery and depression."

The full Corbyn speech

  • 27 Sep 2017
