Labour the 'antidote to apathy and despair'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour conference: Corbyn on party unity and government
Labour is "campaign-ready" but needs to be "government-ready too" says its leader.
In his closing speech to the party conference in Brighton, Jeremy Corbyn tells delegates that at the last election: "We offered an antidote to apathy and despair, to misery and depression."
-
27 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-41415566/labour-conference-corbyn-on-party-unity-and-governmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window