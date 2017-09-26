Has Jon Ashworth changed his mind on PFI?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Has Labour's Jon Ashworth changed his mind on PFI?
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell announced on Monday that Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contracts would be brought "in-house" if Labour won power.
But shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said it was something that would "take time" and would not happen "overnight".
Mishal Husain asked Mr Ashworth on BBC Radio 4's Today programme about when exactly he changed his mind on PFI.
-
26 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-41399973/has-labour-s-jon-ashworth-changed-his-mind-on-pfiRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window