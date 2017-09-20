Labour's national executive committee has voted to reduce the selection threshold from 15% of MPs and MEPs to 10% needing to nominate candidates for future leadership contents, possibly helping leftwing candidates to stand for the top job.

And a proposal to add four new seats to the NEC's 35-strong membership was also backed.

Jeremy Corbyn ally Chris Williamson MP told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that "all shades of opinion within the Labour Party should be on the ballot paper" and it was a "great success for democracy".