Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour MP Laura Pidcock attacks the Commons in her maiden speech
Making a maiden speech is a big parliamentary moment for new MPs. The parliamentary authorities advise MPs to make uncontroversial speeches but a Labour MP, Laura Pidcock, ignored the rulebook.
In a speech that attracted a lot of attention on social media she says the Commons "reeks of the Establishment"
and that "the clothes, the language, and "obsession with hierarchies, control and domination are symbolic of the system at large".
-
05 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-41030302/labour-mp-laura-pidcock-attacks-the-commons-in-her-maiden-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window