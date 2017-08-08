Owen Paterson: UK should have parallel body to ECJ
Prominent Leave campaigner and MP Owen Paterson has said the UK could set up a body of lawyers to mirror the European Courts of Justice.

Mr Paterson told the Today programme it is clear the ECJ will not have the remit to tell UK citizens what to do. He is instead calling for a new body to be set up, staffed by British lawyers, to advise on interpretation of EU law.

