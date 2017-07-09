Media player
Vince Cable: Brexit might never happen
Vince Cable, who looks set to be the next Lib Dem leader, says he's beginning to think that Brexit may never happen.
He told the Andrew Marr programme that the divisions are so enormous, he could see the UK staying in the European Union.
09 Jul 2017
