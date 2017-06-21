'Get your skates on'
Video

The Queen's Speech: MP tells Black Rod to 'get skates on'

Labour veteran Dennis Skinner traditionally shouts a comment at Black Rod and this year is no different, with a nod to the Queen's love of racing and the current Ascot meeting.

  • 21 Jun 2017
