'Get your skates on'

The Queen's Speech: MP tells Black Rod to 'get skates on'
Labour veteran Dennis Skinner traditionally shouts a comment at Black Rod and this year is no different, with a nod to the Queen's love of racing and the current Ascot meeting.
21 Jun 2017
