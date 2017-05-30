Farage: I'm separated, I'm skint

Video

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and journalist and author Rachel Johnson were sent on a election first date by the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

Mr Farage said that his work as a prominent Brexit campaigner has taken a toll on his personal life.

Read their reactions to the date, and see more clips, here.

And read about Wednesday's election blind date - with Made in Chelsea star Toff and food blogger Jack Monroe - here.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.