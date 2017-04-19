‘We’ll be looking to the rich to pay their share’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

McDonnell: 'We'll look to the rich to pay their share'

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said the Labour party could win the election and he wants a "fair system of taxation" to be put in place.

The Labour party politician told the Today programme this election won't be just about Brexit but refused to be drawn on whether his party would seek to remain in the customs union.

  • 19 Apr 2017
Go to next video: Where does snap election leave the rest?