Cable: 'No prospect' of Lib Dem deal with Labour
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cable: 'No prospect' of Lib Dem deal with Labour

Former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Vince Cable says his party won't strike a deal with the Labour party after the general election.

But the former Business Secretary said they may vote with them on key issues in parliament. He made the comments to Today as UK Prime Minister Theresa May calls a snap election.

  • 19 Apr 2017
Go to next video: 'Theresa May's argument is Brexit'