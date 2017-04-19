PM: Opposition were 'frustrating' Brexit process
The Prime Minister Theresa May says she called the general election to give the public a chance to place their trust in her and in the government.

She rejected claims she was capitalising on Conservative gains in the opinion polls and said opposition parties were to blame for "frustrating" the Brexit process. She told the Today programme this election would strengthen her mandate when negotiating with the European Union.

