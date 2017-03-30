Wales, the new Belgium?
Theresa May has promised the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales a "significant increase" in powers following Brexit - what will that really involve?

The Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones tells Radio 4's Today programme that "ratification should take place in all four parliaments" on the deal the UK gets after Brexit talks. Mr Jones thinks Wales could be just like Belgium.

