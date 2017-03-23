Leaders declare solidarity with the UK

Media player
World leaders declare solidarity with UK after attack
Leaders around the world were quick to declare solidarity with the UK following an attack in Westminster.
Ellie Price reports on how the world responded for the Daily Politics.
23 Mar 2017
