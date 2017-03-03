Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Daily Politics: The political week in 60 seconds
A 60-second look back at the biggest headlines of the political week, by Daily Politics reporter Adam Fleming.
Featuring former PM Sir John Major speaking out on Brexit and a defeat for the government in the House of Lords over the rights of EU citizens.
-
03 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window