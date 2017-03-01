Trump should engage on NI - George Mitchell
George Mitchell: Trump should engage on Northern Ireland

George Mitchell, the former US senator who chaired the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, says US President Donald Trump should engage in Northern Ireland.

He was speaking as the former Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern warned dissident Republicans could use a re-introduction of border posts in Northern Ireland to justify their campaign of violence.

