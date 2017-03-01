Trump should engage on NI - George Mitchell

Media player
George Mitchell: Trump should engage on Northern Ireland
George Mitchell, the former US senator who chaired the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, says US President Donald Trump should engage in Northern Ireland.
He was speaking as the former Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern warned dissident Republicans could use a re-introduction of border posts in Northern Ireland to justify their campaign of violence.
01 Mar 2017
