Emily Thornberry: 'We want the best deal'
MPs will vote this evening on whether to grant the government permission to begin the process of the UK's departure from the European Union.
Emily Thornberry, shadow foreign secretary, told the Today programme that Theresa May doesn't have a democratic mandate to do whatever she likes to the UK.
01 Feb 2017
