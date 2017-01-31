President Trump's State invitation puts Queen in a 'difficult position'
One of the nation's most senior diplomats, Lord Ricketts, former head of the Foreign Office and national security adviser, has said that Theresa May should downgrade the State invitation to President Donald Trump because it puts the Queen in "a very difficult position".
Lord Ricketts told the Today programme that because of the controversy surrounding the early days of his presidency the Queen will be unable to receive Donald Trump with the necessary warmth and celebration.
31 January 2017
