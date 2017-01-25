Referendum needed on Brexit 'destination'

Video

In the wake of the ruling against the government at the Supreme Court, we could see plans for Brexit negotiations coming very soon.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Tim Farron, told the Today programme he will vote against invoking Article 50 if a referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal isn't guaranteed.

Mr Farron claims it isn't a re-run on last year's referendum but is giving the British people the final say on the type of Brexit they want.